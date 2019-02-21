

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, Thursday reported that its profit before tax for fiscal 2018 grew to $642 million from last year's $580 million.



Adjusted profit before tax was $862 million, higher than last year's $741 million.



The Group's net profit attributable to equity holders of the company rose to $510 million from $447 million in the prior year. Earnings per share totaled $1.14, compared to $1.00 per share a year ago. Based on underlying profit, earnings per share rose to $1.18 from $1.07 a year ago.



Operating profit for the year increased to $851 million from $715 million last year. Gross EBITDA rose 6 percent to $1.31 billion from $1.04 billion a year ago.



Gross revenues rose 12 percent to $2.16 billion from $1.94 billion last year, mainly due to higher copper volumes from the Aktogay sulphide and Bozshakol clay plants as they ramped up to design capacity and from an improved average LME copper price.



Revenues for the year grew to $2.16 billion from $1.66 billion in the prior year and reflect the inclusion of a full year of sales from the Aktogay sulphide and Bozshakol clay plants in 2018.



The company's board has recommended a final dividend of 6.0 U.S. cents per ordinary share, which together with the interim dividend of 6.0 U.S. cents per ordinary share paid on 3 October 2018, brings the total dividend for 2018 to 12.0 U.S. cents per ordinary share.



Looking ahead to 2019, KAZ Minerals projects Group copper production in the region of 300 kt. Gold production is expected to be 170 koz to 185 koz in 2019, as lower gold grades are offset by higher ore throughput at Bozshakol. Group silver output in 2019 is guided to be approximately 3,000 koz.



