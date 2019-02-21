

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced Thursday the launch of Super WiFi, a smart home network that delivers a fast, reliable, Wi-Fi signal to every corner of the home.



Super WiFi uses easy-to-install small extenders, strategically placed throughout the house, to deliver a consistent signal in every room. Up to three extenders, depending on the size of the house, should ensure that everyone can be online.



The Super WiFi network is managed by the cloud, and can be monitored and controlled through the Super WiFi app.



The extenders connect seamlessly and simply to Vodafone's home broadband router. This creates a smart, dynamic network that adjusts automatically to deliver the best possible connection to each type of device, whether it is a mobile, laptop or connected TV.



Super WiFi will be available from Vodafone Spain in the next few weeks, and will roll out across other major European markets over the summer. Vodafone currently has approximately 21 million fixed broadband customers.



