Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 21.02.2019 - 11.00 am



- BAE SYSTEMS -3,8% NACH ZAHLEN UND AUSBLICK - BERENBERG CUTS INTERTEK TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 4800 (5500) PENCE - BERENBERG CUTS MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PRICE TARGET TO 265 (285) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS SAINSBURY(J) TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 235 (338) PENCE - CFRA RAISES LLOYDS PRICE TARGET TO 70 (67) PENCE - 'BUY' - FTSE INDICATED -0.09% TO 7222 (CLOSE: 7228.62) POINTS BY IG - HSBC CUTS SAINSBURY(J) PRICE TARGET TO 210 (230) PENCE - 'REDUCE' - HSBC RAISES SEGRO PLC PRICE TARGET TO 705 (692) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS GLENCORE PRICE TARGET TO 370 (380) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - RBC CUTS HUNTING PRICE TARGET TO 845 (930) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - UBS CUTS SAINSBURY(J) TO 'NEUTRAL' ('BUY') - TARGET 245 (435) PENCE - UBS RAISES COBHAM PRICE TARGET TO 118 (110) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



