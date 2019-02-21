

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, Thursday said it continues to expect revenue growth of around 9 percent, compared to last year.



The segment result margin for the year is still expected to be about 17.5 percent.



At its annual general meeting, the company noted that it is growing faster than the semiconductor market.



In Germany, Infineon shares are currently trading at 19.51 euros, down 0.94 percent.



