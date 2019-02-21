

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices pulled away from ten-month highs on Thursday and the dollar inched up after the Fed's January meeting minutes showed division among the central bankers with regards to future rates policy.



While the Federal Reserve confirmed a cautious stance towards further tightening, there was consensus for completing the normalization of the size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, despite rising global risks and concerns about trade tensions.



Investors also kept a close eye on U.S.-China trade talks, with a Reuters report saying the U.S. and Chinese negotiators have sketched outlines of agreements to end the trade war.



It is expected that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to strike a deal.



Spot gold eased 0.25 percent to $1,335.16 per ounce, after having hit $1,346.73 n the previous session, the highest level since April 19. U.S. gold futures were down 0.75 percent at $1,337.75 an ounce.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX