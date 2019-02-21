

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $241.43 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $303.11 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $2.36 billion from $2.33 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $241.43 Mln. vs. $303.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $2.36 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.77 - $1.91 Full year revenue guidance: $9.70 - $10.20 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX