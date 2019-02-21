

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) said that it agreed to buy Immune Design (IMDZ) for $5.85 per share in cash for an approximate value of $300 million.



As per the terms of the acquisition agreement announced today, Merck, through a subsidiary, will initiate a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Immune Design. The closing of the tender offer will be subject to certain conditions, including the tender of shares representing at least a majority of the total number of Immune Design's outstanding shares, the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary conditions.



Upon the successful completion of the tender offer, Merck will acquire all shares not acquired in the tender through a second-step merger. The transaction is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2019.



