

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $56.82 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $113.56 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $145.34 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.4% to $3.11 billion from $2.48 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $145.34 Mln. vs. $71.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q4): $3.11 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.



