

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $54.7 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $294.8 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $511.8 million from $501.9 million last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $54.7 Mln. vs. $294.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $511.8 Mln vs. $501.9 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX