

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net loss applicable to common shareholders of $23.83 million or $0.05 per share, narrower than $29.11 million or $0.07 per share last year.



Adjusted net loss applicable to common stockholders for the quarter was $28.02 million or $0.06 per share. On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.05 per share for the quarter.



Sales for the quarter declined 15 percent to $136.52 million from $160.11 million in the prior year. Wall Street was looking for revenues of $152.15 million.



The decreases are mainly due to lower silver production due to lower grades and production at San Sebastian as well as lower average silver prices, partially offset by higher gold production due to higher throughout at Casa Berardi and the addition of the Nevada operations.



Further, the company said its Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0025 per share of common stock, payable on or about March 13, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 5, 2019.



