

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $25.06 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $85.93 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.4% to $345.97 million from $294.67 million last year.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $25.06 Mln. vs. $85.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $2.40 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $345.97 Mln vs. $294.67 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX