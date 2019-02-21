sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

76,30 Euro		+1,93
+2,60 %
WKN: 892629 ISIN: US7595091023 Ticker-Symbol: RS6 
Aktie:
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,93
76,22
14:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO76,30+2,60 %