

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $111.64 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $93.33 million, or $2.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.3% to $1.08 billion from $0.89 billion last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $111.64 Mln. vs. $93.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.62 vs. $2.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.69 -Revenue (Q4): $1.08 Bln vs. $0.89 Bln last year.



