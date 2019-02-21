

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a continued spike in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing a significant increase in U.S. durable goods orders in the month of December.



The report said durable goods orders surged up by 1.2 percent in December after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.0 percent in November.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to soar by 1.5 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding the jump in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders inched up by 0.1 percent in December after slipping by 0.2 percent in November. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.3 percent.



