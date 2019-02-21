

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales grew robustly in January, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



Retail sales in constant prices climbed 5.2 percent year-on-year in January, compared to a 7.7 percent rise in January 2018.



Sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels showed the biggest growth of 6.0 percent, followed by 5.2 percent rise in sales of food, beverages and tobacco products.



The sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts dropped by 0.9 percent against an increase of 18.1 percent in the previous year.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales dropped 18.9 percent in January.



At current prices, retail sales grew 6.6 percent year-on-year and decreased 19.10 percent from the previous month.



Sales were forecast to advance 6.4 percent annually and fall 19.30 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX