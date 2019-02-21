

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market finished modestly higher again on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session.



Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended up 17.94 points or 0.19 percent at 9,333.57 after trading between 9,310.84 and 9,371.78.



On Wednesday, the SMI gained 59.46 points or 0.64 percent at 9,315.63.



Among the prominent gainers in the SMI index, reinsurer Swiss Re rose 0.47percent after announcing a new share buyback.



Also, Nestle jumped 1.35 percent, while Geberit advanced 0.98 percent, SGS climbed 0.77 percent, Swisscom perked 0.73 percent, Richemont added 0.71 percent, ABB gained 0.50 percent and Zurich Insurance was up 0.40 percent.



Moving lower, UBS Group dropped 1.24 percent after it has been fined $4.2 billion in a French tax fraud case.



Also, Sika tumbled 1.82 percent, while Swatch Group skidded 1.58 percent, Lonza shed 1.03 percent, CS Group lost 0.91 percent, Lafarge Holcim fell 0.37 percent and Swiss Life was down 0.41 percent.



Markets across the rest of Europe were mixed to lower on Thursday as weak earnings updates and mixed PMI data offset investor optimism over progress in talks between the U.S. and China.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX