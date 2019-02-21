

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials company Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Thursday reported full yea r2018 profit of 420 million euros, down 73.2 percent from last year's profit of 1.57 billion euros. On a per share basis, earnings were 0.77 euro per share, compared to 2.84 euro per share last year.



Recurring profit for the year rose 6.0 percent to 1.73 billion euros from 1.63 billion euros last year.



Full-year sales rose 2.4% to 41.77 billion euros from 40.81 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, sales increased 4.4 percent from a year earlier.



CEO Pierre-André de Chalendar said, 'As expected, our results for the second half show a significant improvement, benefiting from broadly supportive markets, a strong pricing dynamic and the settlement of industrial issues that had weighed on the Group's profitability in the first half. For 2019, in the context of a market which, despite some uncertainties, should be favorable overall, we are targeting a further like-for-like increase in operating income.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX