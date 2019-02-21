

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla shares slipped after Consumer Reports said it will no longer recommend the luxury electric car maker's Model 3 due to reliability issues.



The review was based in part on the annual reliability survey, which reviewed about 470,000 vehicle owners, Consumer Reports said.



'When we look at the Model 3 lot of the issues are the electronics,' said Jake Fisher, senior director of Automotive Testing at Consumer Reports. 'There are some issues replacing the (navigation/infotainment) screens, for instance, but we've seen other issues in terms of the trim breaking and the glass.'



Consumer Reports recommends a vehicle based on several factors, including the feedback of vehicle owners, crash test performance and the testing and reviews conducted by the Consumer Reports auto team.



Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk expects the company to deliver 400,000 vehicles this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX