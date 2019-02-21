

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) Thursday said its current Chief Operating Officer Corey Sanders will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer.



According to the company, Sanders will lead the strategic financial transformation that is part of MGM 2020 and will integrate that work with the departments he currently leads including information technology, enterprise analytics, sales and consumer marketing.



Prior to his role as COO of MGM Resorts, Sanders served as Executive Vice President (EVP) and CFO of MGM Grand Resorts and EVP and CFO of MGM Grand Las Vegas.



Current Chief Financial Officer Dan D'Arrigo has chosen to take advantage of the voluntary resignation program offered as part of MGM 2020 and will be resigning from the Company and the Board of Directors of MGM China. Mr. D'Arrigo will remain with the Company over the next month in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.



Bill Hornbuckle will expand his role and be appointed Chief Operating Officer of MGM Resorts, in addition to his current role as President.



