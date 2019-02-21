

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release January figures for consumer prices, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall nationwide inflation is predicted to gain just 0.2 percent on year, slowing from 0.3 percent in December. Core CPI is tipped to rise 0.8 percent, up from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



New Zealand will provide January data for credit card spending; in December, spending was down 0.5 percent on month and up 4.5 percent on year.



China will see new home price data for January; in December, prices were up 0.77 percent on month.



Malaysia will release January numbers for consumer prices; in December, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year.



