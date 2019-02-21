

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $374.7 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $5.8 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.4 million or $0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $538.4 million from $546.8 million last year.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $35.4 Mln. vs. $33.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $538.4 Mln vs. $546.8 Mln last year.



