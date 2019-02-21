

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $50.3 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $60.3 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $4.80 billion from $5.03 billion last year.



