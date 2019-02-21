

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $177 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $1436 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $590 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $7.55 billion from $7.67 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $590 Mln. vs. $520 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $7.55 Bln vs. $7.67 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.56 - $1.66



