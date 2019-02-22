

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $189 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $183 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $264 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $1.50 billion from $1.34 billion last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $264 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.35 - $5.40 Full year EPS guidance: $6.40 - $6.50 Full year revenue guidance: $6.530 - $6.630 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX