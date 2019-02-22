

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Italia and Telecom Italia Group have agreed to explore a potential transaction that would entail the parties consolidating their approximately 22,000 passive towers located in Italy into a single entity, potentially combining Vodafone's passive tower infrastructure with the infrastructure of Inwit SpA, the 60%-owned and publicly listed tower subsidiary of TIM. The potential combination is intended to leave both companies with equal shareholdings and governance rights in Inwit SpA. To facilitate the discussions, Vodafone and TIM have entered into an exclusivity agreement.



Vodafone and TIM have signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining non-binding terms in relation to a potential partnership for active network sharing for 5G and an expansion of their existing passive sharing agreement.



