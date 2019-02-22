

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $85.3 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $93.8 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $873.5 million from $856.1 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $85.3 Mln. vs. $93.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $873.5 Mln vs. $856.1 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX