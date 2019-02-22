

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up just 0.2 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and down from 0.3 percent in December.



Core consumer prices, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 0.8 percent on year - also matching forecasts and up from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices were up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent, while core CPI rose 0.2 percent.



