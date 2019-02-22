

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Friday after four straight days of gains following the overnight losses on Wall Street as disappointing U.S. economic data raised concerns about a global economic slowdown.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 73.30 points or 0.34 percent to 21,390.93, after falling to a low of 21,348.67 earlier. Japanese shares rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is down 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are declining almost 1 percent each. Canon is adding 0.3 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is lower by more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining more than 2 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is losing 0.5 percent, while Honda is adding 0.2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are lower by more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices declined overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Paper Industries is gaining almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is losing more than 3 percent, while JGC Corp. and Nippon Express are lower by almost 3 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up just 0.2 percent on year in January. That was in line with expectations and down from 0.3 percent in December.



Core consumer prices, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 0.8 percent on year, also matching forecasts and up from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday on the heels of a slew of disappointing economic data, including a report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve unexpectedly showing a contraction in regional manufacturing activity for the first time since May of 2016. A separate report from the Commerce Department also showed a smaller than expected increase in durable goods orders in January.



The Dow slid 103.81 points or 0.4 percent to 25,850.63, the Nasdaq fell 29.36 points or 0.4 percent to 7,459.71 and the S&P 500 dropped 9.82 points or 0.4 percent to 2,774.88.



The major European markets ended mixed on Thursday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index was nearly flat and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil prices declined on Thursday, with concerns over excess supply in the market weighing on the commodity. WTI crude for April declined $0.20 or 0.4 percent to close at $56.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



