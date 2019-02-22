

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2018 net consolidated profit increased 39.5% from last year to 51.2 million euros.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA, a key earnings metric, rose 28.3% to 125.5 million euros, and EBITDA margin improved to 10.2 percent from prior year's 8.1 percent.



Revenues for the year grew 1.8% to 1.23 billion euros from prior year's 1.21 billion euros. The number of patients rose 1.6 % to 850,147.



Looking ahead, for the current financial year 2019, the company expects revenues in the amount of 1.30 billion euros plus/minus 5 percent, and EBITDA of between 117.5 million euros and 127.5 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX