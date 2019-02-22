

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Friday as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks prevailed and investors counted on more stimulus from Beijing to lift growth.



U.S.-China talks are entering a more serious phase with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the White House today, with the goal of reaching a trade deal ahead of a March 1 deadline.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 16 points or 0.31 percent at 5,212 in opening deals after ending nearly flat on Thursday.



IT services and consulting firm Sopra Steria jumped 15 percent after unveiling its full-year results.



Saint Gobain dropped 1.4 percent after the construction materials group suffered a slump in annual net profit, hit by asset impairments due to economic uncertainty.



Car parts maker Valeo shed 0.6 percent after its 2018 net attributable income declined 38 percent.



