

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business confidence fell for a sixth straight month in February to its lowest level in over four years, reports said on Friday, citing figures from the ifo Institute.



The business confidence index dropped to 98.5 from an upwardly revised 99.3 in January. Economists had forecast a score of 98.9.



The latest reading was the lowest since January 2015, when it was 98.5.



The expectations index of the survey dropped to 93.8 from an upwardly revised 94.3. Economists had expected a score of 94.2.



The current assessment index fell to 103.4 from an upwardly revised 104.5 in January. Economists were looking for a 103.9 reading.



