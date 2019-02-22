

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose slightly on Friday and the British pound declined slightly as investors watched Brexit-headlines and looked forward to an end to the U.S.-China trade conflict, ahead of the March 1 deadline for a massive U.S. tariff hike.



On the Brexit front, both U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker indicated progress in talks as they met in Brussels to secure a solution to the ongoing Brexit impasse.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 15 points or 0.2 percent at 7,182 in opening deals after declining 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group plunged nearly 6 percent after the medical device company said it expects flat profit before tax and revenues for fiscal 2019.



Non-Standard Finance soared 6 percent as it announced the terms of a firm offer to acquire the entire issued share capital of Provident Financial plc.



Kingspan Group rallied 2.4 percent after posting strong growth in 2018 profits.



Merlin Entertainments dropped 1.3 percent. The company has announced the sale of its Australian ski resorts, Hotham and Falls Creek, to Vail Resorts, Inc.



