

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $33.39 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $25.72 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, HMS Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $42.27 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $155.83 million from $148.49 million last year.



HMS Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $42.27 Mln. vs. $41.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $155.83 Mln vs. $148.49 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX