

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Director of the Serious Fraud Office or SFO, a non-ministerial government department of the government of the UK that investigates fraud, said Friday that it has closed the Rolls-Royce and GlaxoSmithKline cases.



The SFO's investigation into Rolls-Royce PLC (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) resulted in a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the company and one of its subsidiaries in respect of bribery and corruption to win business in Indonesia, Thailand, India, Russia, Nigeria, China and Malaysia.



After further investigation, a detailed review of the available evidence and an assessment of the public interest, there will be no prosecution of individuals associated with the company, the SFO noted.



The SFO's investigation of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L, GSK) focused on commercial practices by the company, its subsidiaries and associated persons. Again, following a detailed review of the available evidence and an assessment of the public interest there will be no prosecution in this case.



The SFO noted that both cases were wide ranging and complex investigations.



Lisa Osofsky, Director of the Serious Fraud Office said, 'After an extensive and careful examination I have concluded that there is either insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction or it is not in the public interest to bring a prosecution in these cases.'



Osofsky noted that in the Rolls-Royce case, the SFO investigation led to the company taking responsibility for corrupt conduct spanning three decades, seven jurisdictions and three businesses, for which it paid a fine of 497.25 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX