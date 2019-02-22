

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation accelerated in January to its highest level in three months, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in January, followed by a 1.9 percent increase in December.



The latest inflation rate was the highest since October, when it was 2.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 1.2 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month. The increase was the first in three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX