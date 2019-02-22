

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Paladin Labs Inc. and Endo Ventures Limited, subsidiaries of Endo International plc (ENDP), announced Health Canada's approval of Envarsus PA (tacrolimus prolonged-release tablets) for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in kidney or liver transplant adult patients (in combination with other immunosuppressants). Envarsus PA is marketed in Canada by Paladin Labs Inc.



'We believe the launch of Envarsus PA will provide kidney or liver transplant patients with an important alternative in immunosuppression, enhancing therapeutic options for those patients and for healthcare providers. We are committed to supporting continued innovation in transplantation to help Canadian patients with unmet needs,' said Livio Di Francesco, Vice President & General Manager of Paladin Labs Inc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX