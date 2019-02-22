

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) is considering to cut jobs at its investment bank and find a partner for its cash-equity business in a bid to offset increasing cost pressure from regulation, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The bank could cut hundreds or even thousands of jobs at its global banking and investor solutions unit, including roles in support functions such as finance and human resources. SocGen is still weighing up which parts of the business would bear the reductions, the report said.



SocGen's GBIS unit has more than 20,000 employees.



The report noted that the Paris-based group is seeking to cut 500 million euros ($567 million) of costs and review less profitable investment-banking activities after a grueling fourth quarter. The organization said earlier this month that the reductions would focus on some fixed-income and currencies activities.



Finding a partner for the stock brokerage business may take weeks or months, and keeping it within the group would be the default solution, the report said.



