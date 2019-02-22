

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDI) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $16 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $287 million, or $2.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Telephone & Data Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $16 million or $0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $1.33 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $16 Mln. vs. $6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.14 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.



