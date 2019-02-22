

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) said its board of directors has declared a first quarter 2019 dividend of $0.165 per common share and Series A common share.



This represents a 3 percent increase in the dividend and also marks the company's 45th consecutive year of dividend increases.



The company noted that the dividend payment will be made on March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019.



