

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against some major currencies on Friday, with riskier assets such as equities gaining ground as trade talks between the U.S. and China concluded in Washington and traders looked ahead to the meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.



According to reports, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the two largest economies have come to an agreement on currency with the U.S. asking China to stabilize the Yuan.



Meanwhile, reports hint a possible meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in late March. Ahead of the March 1 deadline for fresh tariffs on Chinese goods, Trump has indicated some flexibility on hikes in duties.



The dollar index, after advancing higher earlier in the day, hovered around 96.55, down 0.06% from previous close, giving up about 0.3% in the week.



Against the Euro, the dollar was little changed and against the British Pound, it was losing about 0.11%, even as uncertainty about Brexit continued.



The Aussie was gaining about 0.5%, with the pair trading at 0.7126.



The Japanese Yen was up slightly at 110.67 a little while ago, gaining from 110.70.



Against Swiss Franc, the dollar was little changed and against the Canadian currency loonie, it was weak by about 0.6%.



