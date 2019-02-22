

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) co-founder Evan Williams has announced decision to step down from the social-media company's board, according to a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



'It's been an incredible 13 years, and I'm proud of what Twitter has accomplished during my time with the company,' Williams said in a statement. 'I will continue rooting for the team as I focus my time on other projects.'



Williams's departure is effective at the end of the month, Twitter said.



TWTR closed Friday's trading at $31.71, up $0.95 or 3.09%, on the Nasdaq.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX