

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) confirmed that the Company has reviewed the opportunity to merge with Newmont Mining Corp(NEM) in an all-share nil premium transaction. No decision has been taken at this time.



Newmont's shares closed Friday up 3.02 percent at $36.48 in New York trading whereas ABX.TO fell 2.4 percent to C$17.13 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and



Newmont said on Friday it was aware of Barrick's statement but would not comment on its rival's interest or motivation.



