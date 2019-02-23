

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Super League Gaming Inc, which operates amateur esports community and content platform that facilitates and streams e-sports competitions, expects to announce Initial public offering in the week ahead.



The Santa Monica, California-based company plans to raise $25 million by offering 2.27 million shares at a price range of $10 to $12.



The company, which was founded in 2014, plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SLGG.



The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in July 2015.



The company granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to buy up to an additional 340,909 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.



The company expects to use offering net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing activities, product development and capital expenditures.



Northland Securities and Lake Street Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners of the offering



