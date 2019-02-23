

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $25.39 billion versus a profit of $32.55 billion reported last year.



The company noted that the fourth quarter net loss includes the investment losses of about $27.6 billion.



Net loss per average equivalent Class A share was $15,467, compared to a profit of $19,790 last year.



Operating earnings for the quarter rose to $5.72 billion from $3.34 billion in the previous year.



Total revenues were $63.71 billion, up from $58.80 billion last year.



