Kaleido Biosciences



Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company developing microbiome metabolic therapies or MMTs, which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ's existing microbes.



The company is scheduled to list its IPO on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'KLDO' on February 28.



Kaleido Biosciences has offered to sell 4.76 million shares of common stock in the offering, and the underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 714,285 million additional shares.



The initial public offering price is expected to be between $20.00 and $22.00 per share.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Canaccord Genuity LLC



Pipeline:



-- The company's lead product candidate is KB195 for treatment of hyperammonemia in patients with urea cycle disorders, or UCD. This compound has been tested in a non-IND human clinical study in healthy volunteers and is under a non-IND human clinical study in UCD patients. KB195 is also being explored as a potential treatment for hepatic encephalopathy.



-- KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy.



-- KB109 for the treatment of infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria in high risk patients.



The company is also developing potential MMT candidates to address chronic kidney disease and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.



Near-term Catalysts:



Initiation of a phase II trial of KB195 for urea cycle disorders in the first half of 2019.



Initiation of a non-IND human clinical study with KB174 for hepatic encephalopathy in the first half of 2019.



Initiation of a non-IND human clinical study with KB109 for treatment of infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria in high risk patients in the first half of 2019.



