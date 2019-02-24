

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) is nearing a deal to buy Philadelphia biotechnology company Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE), the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



A deal for Spark could be announced Monday-if not sooner-at a price tag of nearly $5 billion, the Journal reported. That would represent a big premium, given Spark had a market value of just under $2 billion as of Friday's close.



The Journal reported there was at least one other unidentified bidder for Spark as of Friday.



