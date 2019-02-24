

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May reportedly said MPs will be able to have a final vote on the Brexit deal by 12 March.



Speaking as she travelled to an EU-Arab League summit in Egypt, Mrs May ruled out holding a so-called 'meaningful vote' on her deal this week.



But she reportedly said 'positive' talks with the EU were 'still ongoing' and leaving on 29 March was 'within our grasp'.



Reports noted that Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said delaying the vote was 'the height of irresponsibility'.



And the European Parliament's Brexit co-ordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, accused Mrs May of 'kicking the can down the road'. He said the delay would cause 'crippling uncertainty' and was 'one of the most reckless' decisions he had seen in politics.



