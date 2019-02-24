

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Monday release Q4 numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Retail sales were flat on quarter in the three months prior.



Japan will provide final December figures for its coincident index and January results for producer prices. In November, the coincident index had a score of 102.3, while producer prices advanced an annual 1.1 percent in December.



Singapore will release January numbers for consumer prices; in December, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year.



