

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard (WRCDF.PK) said that it now offers customers of Twisto, Czech mobile payment provider, Apple Pay as a means of payment. Users simply add their digital Twisto Mastercard to Apple Pay to enjoy paying in a more convenient way.



Twisto is a payment service with an easy-to-use app for uncomplicated, instant purchases and the settlement of invoices via a mobile photo scan. Since 2017, Wirecard and Mastercard have been enabling Twisto customers to pay using credit cards and wearables. Thanks to the additional integration of Apple Pay, users can now pay even more conveniently with Twisto when shopping online, in apps, on websites and at the POS.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX