

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced that the company is exercising its option to license the rights to develop and commercialize TQJ230, an investigational agent, from Akcea Therapeutics, an affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, for targeted cardiovascular therapy. If approved TQJ230 could be first in class treatment specifically targeting elevated lipoprotein(a) or Lp(a), an independent inherited cardiovascular disease risk factor that cannot be effectively addressed by diet and other lifestyle changes.



The results of a Phase 2 study in November 2018 showed that TQJ230 significantly reduced Lp(a) in patients with high Lp(a) and pre-existing cardiovascular disease. Novartis plans to conduct a Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trial.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX